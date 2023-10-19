SAN DIEGO — The House of Israel in Balboa Park is closed until further notice after repeated instances of vandalism.

According to Ruth Mastron, the president of the cultural center, a window at the facility was broken Tuesday night. Fortunately, no one was reported to be inside the building when the obstruction took place.

This marked the second time in three days that police were called to the House of Israel due to similar issues, Mastron explained. Due to these ongoing acts of vandalism, she said the center can no longer guarantee the safety of volunteers and visitors.

“I continue to believe in the value of our core mission to welcome, inform, and educate about our wonderful country of Israel, ancient homeland of the Jewish people. But after a day of reflection, consultation and soul-searching, I’ve concluded that we cannot guarantee the safety of volunteers, neighboring houses, and visitors,” Mastron stated. “I could not live with myself if anyone were to be harmed because I failed to take the painful and unprecedented but necessary decision to close the House of Israel until further notice.”

This comes amid an ongoing conflict between Hamas militants and Israel along the Gaza Strip.

It’s unclear when the center will reopen.