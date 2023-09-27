SAN DIEGO — A firefighter was injured in Lemon Grove Wednesday morning, Heartland Fire and Rescue confirmed to FOX 5.

Around 5 a.m., fire crews responded to reports of a residential fire on the 3100 block of Chateau Way. Hoarding conditions were found inside the home, fire officials said.

Eleven people were reported to be inside the structure, and all of them made it out without injuries. The Red Cross was requested to assist those who were displaced.

Heartland Fire says one San Diego firefighter was transported to Sharp Grossmont with a minor shoulder injury.

One dog was given oxygen, and fire official say the owner was with the dog. Animal Control was called in to assess the condition of the animal.

No other injuries were reported, and the exact cause of the fire is currently under investigation.