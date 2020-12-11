House fire sends firefighter to hospital

SAN DIEGO — A fire broke out early Friday at a house in Mountain View, sending one firefighter to the hospital.

The blaze was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. at a single-story home in the 4100 block of Ocean View Boulevard, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire damaged the living room and one bedroom and caused smoke damage to the rest of the house, Battalion Chief Alfredo Duron said. Flames spread to a grassy area in the backyard, but firefighters quickly knocked them down.

A firefighter was taken to a hospital to be treated for a minor injury and was expected to be OK, Duron said.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire.