SAN DIEGO — A house fire in the Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood prompted the evacuation of neighboring residences Thursday morning.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a call came in around 7:03 a.m. reporting a a residential fire on the 740 block of 71st Street.

Police said responding crews with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department found a one-story home on fire. The house appeared to be abandoned.

Residents on the sides of the home were evacuated, FOX 5 confirmed at the scene.

At this time, there are no reported injuries or road closures in the area.

SDPD said SDG&E was also called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.