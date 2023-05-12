A house caught on fire in the Carmel Valley area on May 12, 2023. (San Diego Fire & Rescue Department)

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters on Friday extinguished a house fire in the Carmel Valley area, authorities said.

The blaze occurred around 5:50 p.m. at 3735 Torrey View Court, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

SDFD tweeted an image that shows the garage filled with flames while they worked to put it out. The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes, officials said.

A home caught on fire in the Carmel Valley area on May 12, 2023. (KSWB)

FOX 5 also captured video of rising black smoke that could be seen from the Interstate 5 freeway.

No injuries were reported, but four adults and two dogs were displaced and received help from the Red Cross, per SDFD.