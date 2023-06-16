A house fire displaced a family of four and dog in the Carlsbad area on June 18, 2023. (KSWB)

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A fire damaged a home Friday in the Carlsbad area, authorities said.

The blaze occurred at 6:41 p.m. in the 3000 block of Jefferson Street, according to Carlsbad police.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze with no injuries reported.

However, the fire displaced a family of four and dog, per first responders.

Authorities advise the public to avoid the 3000 block of Jefferson Street due to the fire investigation.

The cause of the fire is not yet known at this time.

Carlsbad Village Drive was closed but has since reopened, police said.