Firefighters battled a house fire near the Dehesa area on April 28, 2023. (Cal Fire San Diego)

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters on Friday battled a single-family home fully engulfed in flames near Dehesa, first responders said.

The incident occurred around 6:13 p.m. in the 4900 block of Dehesa Road, Cal Fire San Diego told FOX 5.

The blaze spread to vegetation around the structure, according to the fire agency.

Cal Fire confirmed there were no reports of people inside the house.

Multiple units responded to the scene to help extinguish the fire in the brush and structure.

As of 7:41 p.m., Dehesa Road will remain closed for about two to three hours, per fire officials.