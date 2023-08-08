CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A hours-long SWAT standoff was initiated in a Chula Vista neighborhood Tuesday night, authorities confirmed.

According to Chula Vista police, the standoff began around 5 p.m. after officers were dispatched to a condo complex on Regency Court to contact a wanted suspect. As of 11:15 p.m., the standoff remains ongoing.

Sound grenades were deployed by law enforcement to try to coax the suspect out of the complex, before SWAT personnel attempted to enter the complex.

The identity of the person has not been disclosed by law enforcement. However, CVPD said they had a felony warrant out of their arrest. They are not considered a danger to the community, police said.

CVPD is handling the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.