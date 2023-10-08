SAN DIEGO — A suspect in an assault barricaded themselves in a Spring Valley home Sunday evening, leading to an hours-long standoff with authorities.

Around 4:30 p.m., the suspect was believed to have assaulted another person with a deadly weapon, San Diego County Sheriffs’ Office told FOX 5. The victim was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Further details about the assault are not known at this time, including the suspect’s relationship with the victim or the type of weapon used.

About an hour later, around 6 p.m., authorities contacted the suspect at the home in the 10000 block of Madrid Way, initiating the standoff. According to SDSO, the suspect was believed to be armed at the time.

Deputies were able to resolve the incident by 10:30 p.m. The suspect was taken into custody by law enforcement, the department said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A heavy law enforcement presence was reported in the area around the home throughout the duration of the standoff. In a previous post on X, SDSO officials encouraged the public to stay away from the location and to “expect a heavy law enforcement presence until the incident is resolved.”

Authorities gave the “all clear” in a subsequent post, announcing that the scene has been reopened to the public.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.