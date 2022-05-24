SAN DIEGO – Starting Friday, hours are being extended at Cabrillo National Monument on weekends through Labor Day, the National Parks Service said.

The historic monument overlooking the Pacific Ocean from the end of the Point Loma peninsula will stay open until sunset on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 4. The property’s tidepools also will see extended hours on the same days, open up to 30 minutes prior to sunset.

“These exclusive extended hours on weekends will provide increased access for visitors to enjoy spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean and San Diego during sunset,” the agency said in a news release.

Other than the park’s theater, which is temporarily closed, most of the other facilities including its trails, visitor center and bathrooms will be open, NPS said.

It costs $10 per person to get into the monument, $15 for a motorcycle permit and $20 for a vehicle permit, the park’s website shows. An annual pass into the park is $35 and it’s also accessible with the usage of various annual passes, including the Annual Pass for US Military and the National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Annual Pass.

Plan your visit to the historic landmark by clicking or tapping here.