Hotel vouchers available for residents impacted by ship fire pollution

AN DIEGO , CA - JULY 12: In this U.S. Navy released handout, Sailors and Federal Firefighters combat a fire onboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) at Naval Base San Diego, July 12. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pierside at Naval Base San Diego. Local, base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. USS Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christina Ross)

SAN DIEGO — San Diego residents affected by air pollution from the USS Bonhomme Richard fire can apply for temporary relocation relief, Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Wednesday.

Residents in three zip codes — 91950, 92113 and 92102 — can apply for a hotel voucher for a two-night stay on Wednesday and Thursday, Faulconer said via Twitter.

San Diegans applying for temporary relocation relief must prove residency in one of the three affected zip codes. Priority will be given to residents with respiratory issues or other related health conditions.

Residents can call 211 between noon and 6 p.m. to apply. Vouchers will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

