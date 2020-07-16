Hotel vouchers available for residents impacted by ship fire pollution

SAN DIEGO — San Diego residents affected by air pollution from the USS Bonhomme Richard fire can apply for temporary relocation relief, Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Wednesday.
Residents in three zip codes — 91950, 92113 and 92102 — can apply for a hotel voucher for a two-night stay on Wednesday and Thursday, Faulconer said via Twitter.
San Diegans applying for temporary relocation relief must prove residency in one of the three affected zip codes. Priority will be given to residents with respiratory issues or other related health conditions.
Residents can call 211 between noon and 6 p.m. to apply. Vouchers will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.