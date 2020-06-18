Hotel del Coronado announces reopening date

CORONADO, Calif. — The historic Hotel del Coronado will reopen next week with new health and safety protocols to keep employees and lodging guests safe.

The resort, which closed for the first time in its 132-year history in March due to COVID-19, reopens June 26 along with Beach Village at The Del, a group of oceanfront villas and cottages on the property, according to a property spokeswoman. It is scheduled to reopen some parts of the facility gradually in the coming months, including its pool which is not slated to return until at least July 19.

In a news release about the reopening, General Manager Harold Rapoza Jr. said, “We’ve missed making memories with our guests.”

“The overwhelming support from our community has kept us strong during these unprecedented times and it gives us great pleasure to announce our reopening this summer, coinciding with the introduction of new amenities and guest rooms,” he said.

Back in March, Rapoza Jr. announced the hotel’s temporary suspension in a letter in The Coronado Times, noting the decision to close was because of the impact COVID-19 was having on the hospitality industry rather than being the result of an illness.

Some adjustments are planned for resort amenities, according to the news release.

Among them, the property now requires guests and employees to wear face coverings in public areas; because the main pool is closed, guests will be provided “complimentary sand chairs, umbrellas, a daily $25 dining credit, and discounted self-parking”; and the hotel has implemented Hilton-branded cleaning protocols for rooms and high-traffic areas.

Serẽa, a sea-to-table restaurant at the resort, also is slated to reopen next week on June 25.