Horse euthanized after suffering injury in workout at Del Mar racetrack

DEL MAR (CNS) – A 3-year-old filly suffered a fatal injury during a morning workout Saturday at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club track, officials said.

Lovely Lilia, trained by Vladimir Cerin, pulled up after the workout at about 5 a.m. and veterinarians said the horse could not be saved and was euthanized, according to Mac McBride, Del Mar track spokesman.

Del Mar began its 81st summer meet Friday with no fans in the stands for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Del Mar is holding races Friday through Sunday for all but the final week of the current meet, when racing will be held Friday through Monday with the meet concluding, as is traditional, on Labor Day.

During last year’s summer meet, the track reported no racing deaths but four training deaths. The subsequent fall meeting saw three racing deaths and two in training.