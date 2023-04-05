A brunch table filled with all sorts of delicious delicatessen ready for an Easter meal.

SAN DIEGO — With Easter right around the corner, San Diego brunch season is back in full swing.

For those looking to enjoy an inaugural springtime brunch, here are some brunch specials for everyone to enjoy this Sunday, whether you celebrate the holiday or not.

Oceana Coastal Kitchen

Located in Mission Bay at the Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa, the Oceana Coastal Kitchen has an egg-cellent brunch special for the holiday, featuring live entertainment, an egg hunt, a cruise and a visit from the Easter bunny.

There are only a handful of reservations left for this brunch experience which can be made on the Oceana Coastal Kitchen’s OpenTable website. The Easter brunch special is priced at $120 per person and includes a complimentary ticket for a special holiday cruise.

Easter Bunny Tea at the Westgate Hotel

The Westgate Hotel, known for its afternoon teas, is offering a special Easter brunch in the style of Parisian-style tea, featuring pastries, child-friendly petit fours, tea sandwiches and other finger-food delicacies. A very special bunny will also be making an appearance.

The Easter Bunny Tea goes from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on April 8 and April 9. The all-inclusive tickets can be purchased here and are $95 for adults and $65 for children ages two to 12.

Giaola Italian Kitchen

Giaola Italian Kitchen, located in Carlsbad, will have a festive brunch prix-fixe three-course menu available for Easter brunch goers. The spot has a wide array of entrée options for the holiday, from classic breakfast dishes to Italian-inspired options.

Brunch options start at $52 per person. Reservations can be made on OpenTable here.

Easter Brunch Bay Cruise

Hop aboard an Easter cruise in the San Diego Bay with the family this Sunday, featuring a delicious brunch buffet. Take a tour of America’s Finest City — from the Coronado Bridge to the Cabrillo National Monument — complete with an all-you-can eat spread, champagne and live entertainment.

Offerings for Easter cruises are available at a couple different places, including:

City Experiences: Boarding for the cruise will start at 10:30 a.m., before setting sail from the Pier 1 Hornblower landing at 11 a.m. Tickets are available for $114.90 per person and can be purchased here.

Flagship Cruises: Cruise options depart at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets start at $56.70 per person and can be purchased here.

Coasterra

Coasterra, a popular Bayfront restaurant located on Harbor Island, will be offering a champagne brunch this Sunday for Easter, including seafood, a breakfast station, a carving station and an assortment of sweets and pastries.

The brunch special will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., starting at $84.95 for adults and $19.95 for children. Reservations can be made here.

Juniper & Ivy

Located in Little Italy, the contemporary American eatery, Juniper & Ivy, will be offering a three course Easter Sunday brunch. The prix-fixe menu features an array of sweet and savory options to chose from, including brioche cinnamon buns, vegetable quiche and lamb.

The Easter brunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., starting at $70 per guest. Reservations can be made here.

Provisional Restaurant at Pendry San Diego

The Provisional Restaurant at the Pendry Hotel in downtown San Diego will have a prix-fixe brunch menu this Easter Sunday for families who celebrate. Several serving stations, from crepes and a chocolate fountain to lamb and ham, will be available, in addition to a selection of entrees. The Easter bunny will also be in attendance.

The Pendry’s Easter brunch special will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations can be made on OpenTable here. The menu starts at $85 per adult and $32 per child.

Start the springtime off right with one of these brunch options this Sunday.