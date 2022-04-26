SAN DIEGO – Following backlash over a decision to cancel some honors courses at Patrick Henry High School, officials announced Tuesday the restoration of a few courses at the school.

A note sent out to parents and families says the team at the school, which is part of San Diego Unified School District, listened to the concerns of the families and that they have decided to bring back the Honors American Literature and Honors U.S. History course for 11th graders, as well as work to develop courses for ninth and 10th graders looking to be challenged academically.

In the email, superintendent Erin Richison says that officials made the changes after learning that the community “wants access to challenging courses,” wants “students to be competitive for public and private colleges,” and that parents also are hoping the courses help students to be “prepared and successful for the post-secondary path of their choice.”

At the time of the initial meetings, Patrick Henry principal Michelle Irwin said, “I didn’t receive enough feedback from parents and students and so, you know, after yesterday’s rally, I paused and thought, ‘Well, you know what, let’s ask more parents and students for their feedback and input.'”

“There’s not enough of (honors classes), to be honest with you,” parent John Fernandez told FOX 5 last week. “If you want to talk about equality, then create more honors classes instead of reducing the honors classes that we have.”

However, district officials say there are still six other advanced courses that have yet to be restored, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Students heading into ninth, 10th and 11th grades will have an opportunity beginning next month to revise their schedules for the 2022-23 academic school year and final schedules will be released in August, according to school officials.