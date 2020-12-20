Honor Walk hosted by former Charger benefits vets

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An Honor Walk commemorating 76 years since the Battle of the Bulge will be held Sunday, hosted by a foundation founded by retired San Diego Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Donnie Edwards and the La Jolla-based event management platform Events.com.

While 5 kilometers is the suggested distance, participants can walk any distance they would like. The start time is up to the individual or group. Organizers are encouraging participants select a time to walk that will best facilitate social distancing.

Organizers are also encouraging parents to teach their children about the Battle of the Bulge.

Walkers can register online. There is no cost to participate. However, there are a number of options to sign up and make a donation to the Best Defense Foundation or make a contribution to participate in the walk and receive commemorative items, including World War II history books autographed by World War II veterans, T-shirts, experiential opportunities with Edwards.

The Best Defense Foundation helps veterans and their families, including bringing World War II veterans back to foreign battlefields to help them find closure and camaraderie with their brothers in arms.

In 2019, the foundation brought World War II veterans to six former battle sites: Iwo Jima, Normandy, the Battle of the Bulge, Eagle’s Nest, the Netherlands and Pearl Harbor.

On Dec. 16, 1944, more than 200,000 German troops and nearly 1,000 tanks launched what would be Germany’s last major offensive of World War II. The Germans struck in the Ardennes Forest in eastern Belgium, a 75-mile stretch of the front characterized by dense woods and few roads, held by four inexperienced and battle-worn American divisions stationed there for rest and seasoning.

After a day of hard fighting, the Germans broke through the American front, surrounding most of an infantry division, seizing key crossroads and advancing their spearheads toward the Meuse River, creating the projection that gave the battle its name.

Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower rushed reinforcements to hold the shoulders of the German penetration. Within days, Lt. Gen. George S. Patton Jr. had turned his Third U.S. Army to the north and was counterattacking against the German flank.

The 2nd U.S. Armored Division stopped enemy tanks short of the Meuse River on Christmas. Through January, American troops, often wading through deep snow drifts, attacked the sides of the shrinking bulge until they had restored the front and set the stage for the final drive to victory.