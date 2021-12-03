Honda dealers giving away vouchers to help pay for Christmas trees

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(San Diego Honda Dealers)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — If you’re still in the market for a Christmas tree, you may want to make plans to come out to a series of events hosted by a local car dealership group.

The “Helpful Honda guys,” the same team behind gas giveaways for veterans last month, is offering $60 vouchers toward Christmas trees at three locations this weekend and next. The group said in a news release that the giveaways aim to put money back into residents’ pockets amid increased costs of Christmas trees this year.

A company spokesperson said 100 vouchers will be given away at each event, with locations announced day of. The vouchers are first come, first served.

Friday’s event is taking place from 2-4 p.m. at Tom’s Adventures, located at 555 Broadway in Chula Vista. Two more giveaways are planned on Dec. 4 and Dec. 11.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News