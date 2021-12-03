Honda dealers giving away vouchers to help pay for Christmas trees

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — If you’re still in the market for a Christmas tree, you may want to make plans to come out to a series of events hosted by a local car dealership group.

The “Helpful Honda guys,” the same team behind gas giveaways for veterans last month, is offering $60 vouchers toward Christmas trees at three locations this weekend and next. The group said in a news release that the giveaways aim to put money back into residents’ pockets amid increased costs of Christmas trees this year.

A company spokesperson said 100 vouchers will be given away at each event, with locations announced day of. The vouchers are first come, first served.

Friday’s event is taking place from 2-4 p.m. at Tom’s Adventures, located at 555 Broadway in Chula Vista. Two more giveaways are planned on Dec. 4 and Dec. 11.