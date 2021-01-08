Homicide suspects arrested after chase

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two homicide suspects from Long Beach were arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border Friday after leading the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit from Mission Valley to San Ysidro.

A CHP officer spotted a blue Acura Integra that was the subject of a be-on-the-lookout alert while heading south on Interstate 805 over Interstate 8, according to the state law enforcement agency.

The driver of the car refused to yield and fled through southern San Diego, National City and Chula Vista before pulling over on Camino De La Plaza at Interstate 5, just north of the international line, CHP public-affairs Officer Salvador Castro said.

The fugitives then jumped out of the vehicle and ran off. Personnel with the CHP and U.S. Customs and Border Protection gave chase and took them into custody a short distance away, Castro said.

The suspects’ names and details about the homicide case in which they were being sought were not immediately available.