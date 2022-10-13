VISTA, Calif. — A homicide investigation is underway in Vista after a woman died following an altercation Wednesday night, authorities say.

Shortly before 8 p.m., deputies responded to the 1200 block of South Santa Fe Avenue after receiving a call about an altercation there, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Steffen said in a news release. Deputies found a woman in her 30s with trauma to her upper body.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died. Authorities say the woman’s identity was not yet known.

A man in his 40s was seen with the woman during the fight, authorities say, but they don’t know if or how he was involved.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Check back for updates on this developing story.