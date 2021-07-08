Detectives investigate man’s death in South Bay neighborhood

SAN DIEGO — Homicide detectives are in a South Bay neighborhood after a woman told police she found her boyfriend with injuries.

San Diego police got a call at 3:27 a.m. Thursday from a woman in the 3200 block of Caminito Quixote near Otay Mesa West. She told police her boyfriend was hurt.

Officers got to the area and called in homicide detectives. No further details were available about the man’s injuries except that police deemed them suspicious.

#BREAKING: A murder investigation is underway right now in Otay Mesa. @SanDiegoPD is on scene investigating. Live at 6:30am with what we know so far. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/BXc7KBHVCD — Jacqueline Sarkissian (@JSarkissian) July 8, 2021

Crime scene tape is blocking part of the neighborhood as officers work to piece together what led up to the man’s death.

