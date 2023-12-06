SAN DIEGO — A homicide investigation is underway in Ramona, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to FOX 5 around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

According to authorities, a call came in around 11:30 p.m. reporting a man down in the area of Highway 78 and Haverford Road.

Responding deputies found an individual down but have not provided additional details at this point. Homicide investigators are at the scene.

There are no confirmed reports of road closures at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.