Homicide investigation underway in City Heights

SAN DIEGO — A homicide investigation was underway in City Heights Wednesday following the death of a man in his 30s, police said.

Around 9:30 p.m., San Diego police received a call from a woman who said her boyfriend was bleeding excessively. When police arrived at the home in the 4100 block of 33rd Street, the man had died.

Police say the victim was in a fight earlier at a nearby park. Police searched the park and found evidence that led them to believe it is where the victim was injured.

