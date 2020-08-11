Homicide detectives investigate death in East County neighborhood

SAN DIEGO — A person was found dead Tuesday under suspicious circumstances in a residential neighborhood near Mount Helix.

The fatality in the 4400 block of Carmen Drive in unincorporated El Cajon was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

After deputies confirmed the death, homicide detectives were called in to take charge of the investigation, Lt. William Amavisca said.

Further details about the case, including the victim’s identity and cause of death, were not immediately available.