Homicide detectives investigate after man’s body found floating off coast

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A man’s naked body was found floating in the ocean near a Carlsbad beach Thursday morning, officials said, and police are now investigating the cause of his death.

The body was found around 11 a.m. near lifeguard tower 38 at Carlsbad State Beach, according to a state parks spokesperson. The corpse was recovered by lifeguards 40-50 yards offshore.

Few details were immediately available, but officials said the man was unclothed and believed to be 45 to 55 years old.

The Carlsbad Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating, officials said, though it wasn’t immediately clear if foul play was suspected.

