Several homes were flooded Thursday morning due to a water main break in the South Bay. (OnScene)

SAN DIEGO — Several homes were flooded Thursday morning due to a water main break in the South Bay.

The water main break originated some time after 4 a.m. in the 2300 block of Grove Avenue in the Nestor neighborhood.

Crews are working to fix the broken water main line, with repairs expected to last approximately six to eight hours as of 7 a.m., California American Water told FOX 5.

Residents in the area were told to expect low water pressure and discolored water, with some residents possibly having their water turned off during the repairs.

Video captured by OnScene.TV showed several homes that were flooded with water as residents worked to sweep the flooding from their home. One resident said her Christmas tree and the gifts around it were ruined by the flooding.

Dozens of homes, townhomes apartments and condos in the 2300 and 2400 blocks of Grove Ave. are expected to have been impacted by the flooding. The amount of damage to the properties has not yet been determined.