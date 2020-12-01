Bomb squad determines ‘suspicious device’ was drug paraphernalia

LA JOLLA, Calif. — Homes were evacuated near Bird Rock Tuesday while a bomb squad examined a suspicious device.

Officers blocked the area near 6000 La Jolla Hermosa Avenue as they investigated the item, which was determined to be “a butane honey oil device,” according to firefighters.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that a landlord spotted the device on a table inside a rental home late Tuesday morning and called police. A tenant who had rented the unit had been evicted, police said.

The San Diego Fire Department said the bomb team will dispose of the nonhazardous item.