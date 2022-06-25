Smoke rises above Carlsbad Village on Saturday, June 25 as a fire burned near the Buena Vista Lagoon, prompting evacuations. (Kathleen Bade/KSWB)

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Authorities asked residents to leave their homes in a Carlsbad community as a brush fire moved through the nature area bordering a lagoon.

The blaze was burning along the Buena Vista Lagoon, just west of Interstate 5, according to the Carlsbad Police Department. Small streets immediately surrounding the lagoon, including parts of Buena Vista Circle, Kremeyer Circle and Laguna Drive were evacuated “out of caution.”

Carlsbad Boulevard, a coastal route in and out of Oceanside, was shut down in both directions. “Choose an alternate route,” officials said.

Police said multiple agencies were involved in the firefight, including aircraft that dropped water onto the flames.

North County residents could see a plume of smoke rising over the area widely.

“Lots of ash in the air,” a police spokesperson wrote on Twitter. “Calavera area as the wind is blowing in that directions.”

FOX 5’s Kathleen Bade shared a video of the smoke billowing into the sky from the Carlsbad Village, where many people were out on a Saturday afternoon.

Journalist Steve Puterski shared a video on Twitter of leaping flames closer to the lagoon.

Check back for updates to this developing story.