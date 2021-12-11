Homes embrace holiday spirit with dazzling light display

SAN DIEGO – Dozens of residents in a neighborhood near Scripps Ranch have decked the halls and transformed their homes for the holidays.

From Star Wars to Toy Story to Frosty, there’s a house for everyone to enjoy on Merritage Ct.

“I like to think I started it, but all the neighbors have joined in and made Merry-Tage what it is today,” Jered Barger said.

Barger started the holiday tradition 16 years ago. He also has one of the most decked out houses on the block.

“Every Thanksgiving, I write a letter and put it on the neighbors’ doorsteps that says I don’t care if you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, there’s lights for everything,” he said.

Although, no grinches are allowed as there’s a clause neighbors must abide by when they move in, requiring them to deck the halls and keep the holiday spirit alive.

“I love all the people and kids, smiling, the parents,” Barger said. “Last year during COVID, people couldn’t go to Disneyland, so they came to Merritage Ct. and had their family fun.”

Visitors can see the street for themselves the street yourself until New Year’s Eve.