Homeowner injured in Oceanside fire

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A homeowner suffered smoke inhalation injuries after their Oceanside home caught fire Sunday night, fire officials said.

The blaze in the 2700 block of Oceanside Boulevard was reported at 6:30 p.m., according to a news release from Oceanside Fire Department. When the first engine arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the residence.

Firefighters searched the home and found no one inside. They later discovered the homeowner at a neighbor’s home. The homeowner was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation injuries.

Firefighters put out the flames in about 20 minutes.

A fire investigator was called to the scene and was working to determine how and where the flames started.