EL CAJON, Calif. — An emergency El Cajon City Council meeting was held Tuesday as police say a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a motel used by homeless voucher recipients.

Police said Monday they arrested two men during an investigation of alleged molestation at a Motel 6 on Montrose Court. Officers booked Lawrence “Larry” Cantrell, 34, into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of drug-related charges. Michael Inman, 70, was booked on suspicion of violating parole and possession of child pornography.

“Unless they can guarantee us that they will vet every single person who goes in there, I don’t think we should have this program period,” said city councilmember Michelle Metschel.

Mayor Bill Wells has complained the program is bringing more crime to the East County city. Families in the homeless voucher program have said the ability to have a clean place to live while they try to get back on their feet has been critical.

El Cajon has the most hotels and motels participating in the voucher programs in the county.

The program has show mixed results in getting people permanent housing. Councilmembers have directed city staff to come up with a list of ordinances they can use to regulate the hotels and motels working with the voucher programs.

The city council is expected to meet again in two weeks to vote on tighter oversight of hotels in the area.