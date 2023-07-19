OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A new year-round homeless shelter is set to open in the heart of Oceanside in the coming weeks, the City Manager’s Office announced Tuesday.

The Oceanside Navigation Center, which sits on the property of a former school located at 3131 Oceanside Boulevard, has undergone major renovations and upgrades.

The city says the project was funded by a generous grant award of $3.3 million from the County of San Diego and $2.25 million in federal funding secured by California Congressman Mike Levin.

Within the building, a variety of support services and case management will be provided with the goal of transitioning individuals into a stable and healthy permanent living situation.

The city says this initiative is poised to make a significant impact on homelessness and mitigate community impacts in Oceanside.

“Our goal is not just to provide a bed for the night, but to provide our residents with the tools and resources they need to break the cycle of homelessness,” said Mayor Esther Sanchez. “By providing a range of services under one roof, we can make a real difference in the lives of Oceansiders who are struggling.”

The Oceanside Navigation Center, a news homeless shelter, will be providing services in North County soon. (Photo: City of Oceanside)

The San Diego Rescue Mission signed a three-year contract with the city to operate the Oceanside Navigation Center.

“Fighting homelessness requires a holistic approach, and we’re grateful that the City of Oceanside selected us to operate this facility. Our goal is to get people in this community off the streets immediately and help them determine their next step forward to staying off the streets permanently,” said Donnie Dee, President and CEO of the San Diego Rescue Mission.

The new homeless shelter is expected to open its doors over the next couple of weeks and will accept people by referral only through the city’s Homeless Outreach Team, Housing Department Social Workers, and local partners. Walk-in services will not be accommodated.

The facility will include 24-hour staffing, security, and daytime activities.