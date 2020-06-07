Homeless man stabbed by driver downtown

A San Diego man suffered a facial laceration early Sunday after being stabbed by a driver in the downtown area. (OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego man suffered a facial laceration early Sunday after being stabbed by a driver in the downtown area.

The man, who is homeless, told police he was walking in the area of 3rd Avenue and C Street when he started being followed by a vehicle. He reportedly told the driver to stop following him, at which time the driver got out and “slashed the victim,” according to police.

The man was taken to a local hospital, but declined to answer additional questions from officers.

Not much is known about the driver, but police say the person fled after the incident.