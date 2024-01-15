SAN DIEGO — Some of San Diego’s homeless have set up camps along the banks of the San Diego River.

Since city leaders passed the Unsafe Camping Ordinance last year, FOX 5’s partners at the San Diego Union-Tribune report that surveys found 122 active encampments along the river in San Diego and Santee. That’s up from 95 since the ban went into effect, according to the paper.

“I don’t go there,” said John Turgeson, who’s been unhoused for eight years since his mother passed away.

Turgeson sleeps outside of businesses or on sidewalks to get some rest at night. He says he won’t sleep along the river.

“All of a sudden a big rush of water comes in and then you are sitting there and floating on your air mattress,” he said.

“There’s more hiding spots down here,” said Lee Armbsy, who’s been homeless for ten years. “You can be on a trail down by the river, sometimes cops don’t know where to go.”

Armsby added that it’s dangerous along the banks of the river with fights and stealing going on more often, but he says sometimes he finds himself there visiting a friend’s encampment to sleep.

“It can be dangerous. This person doesn’t like you, there’s a lot of drama, talking about this, stealing from this person, beating up this person,” Armsby added. “Elements of life, it can rain at any minute, it can flood, this is a very flood-prone area”

Other issues exist including pollution and fear of spreading fires. Regardless of bed availability, officers can ticket and arrest people found living by waterways or along the banks.