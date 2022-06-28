SAN DIEGO — Homeless people in San Diego will soon be able to park in one of the city’s safe parking lots 24 hours a day.

San Diego City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve Mayor Todd Gloria’s proposal to extend operations at one of the City’s safe parking lots to 24 hours, allowing for expanded opportunity for residents experiencing homelessness not only to safely live out of their vehicles, but also to access services and get on a path to housing.

“During the past year-and-a-half, we have taken many steps to make it easier for unsheltered San Diegans to come off the streets and get connected to the kind of help that will end their homelessness,” Gloria said. “Today, thanks to the City Council’s approval of my proposal, we broke down yet another barrier by making one of our safe parking sites available all day and all night.”

The City’s Safe Parking Program, operated under contract by Jewish Family Service of San Diego, includes three facilities: two in Kearny Mesa and one in Mission Valley. Currently, the lots are open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. every night. The mayor asked City Council to approve roughly $1.43 million to continue the program through June 30, 2023, with $440,000 going toward extending hours at the Mission Valley site.

The Safe Parking Program has served nearly 2,200 households since it started in 2018, and roughly 650 households to date have been connected directly from the program to permanent housing, shelter, or family reunification.

The effective date of the expanded hours has yet to be determined.