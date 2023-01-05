A person was found dead near Star Lodge in Vista on Thursday, sheriffs said. (Photo: Sideo)

VISTA, Calif. — An unidentified person was found dead in front of a business in Vista in the early hours of Thursday morning, said the San Diego Sherriff’s Department.

Authorities received a call shortly before 12:10 a.m. reporting a person down at 1900 West Vista Way, which is the location of Star Lodge.

Upon arrival, responding sheriffs confirmed the person was deceased and called in homicide detectives to investigate the scene.

Sheriffs said there is a road closure on West Vista Way that can be expected to remain into the morning commute as detectives conduct their investigation. They have asked the public to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.