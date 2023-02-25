OCEANSIDE, Calif. — An Oceanside home got damaged by a fire that caused nearby homeowners to evacuate early Saturday morning, as reported by the Oceanside Fire Department.

The first call came in at 3:33 a.m. regarding a fire at 125 Lancer Ave. It then took six minutes for units to arrive, according to officials.

When firefighters approached the single-story home, they could see flames coming out of the garage and spreading into the house.

The next step for fire crews was to pull out a fire attack hose line in the house so they can search for anyone who might have been inside the home.

A second set of firefighters put out the garage fire from the outside, while another set went to the roof for ventilation, which lets super seated gases and toxic smoke out of the structure, according to officials.

Firefighters did not find anyone inside the home, which allowed them to put out the flames in roughly 20 minutes.

Nobody was living inside the home at the time of the fire because firefighters said it had been under renovation for a couple of weeks.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.