Home security camera catches arsonist setting car on fire

SAN DIEGO — Security camera video shows an arsonist approach a car in an Otay Mesa driveway early Thursday and light it on fire before making their escape.

The car was set ablaze around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Firethorn Street near Palm Avenue on the west side of the neighborhood, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

A resident shared video with a freelance photographer from OnScene.TV, showing a hooded person approach the passenger side of the car, lift up a cover and toss something inside. Flames immediately burst from inside the vehicle, though it wasn’t clear if the arsonist used gasoline or some other material to fuel the flames.

By the time the fire department arrived, “we found a smoldering car in front of (the) house,” a spokesperson said. A fire engine crew extinguished any remaining flames and ensured the fire would not restart.

Video from the scene showed the red sedan was very badly damaged, with windows blown out, a melted dashboard and seats that were burnt to their frames. There was no damage to the home and no reports of injuries, firefighters said.

The resident told OnScene.TV that they think they know who is responsible for the fire, and that they suspect the same person of vandalizing their car a few days previous.

San Diego Police Department and SDFD’s Metro Arson Strike Team were investigating the case, but neither agency provided additional details, aside from police confirming no one was in custody.