SAN DIEGO — Looking for a gig? The Home Depot is hiring throughout the San Diego area, according to the company’s official press release.

More than 100 positions (flexible, part-time and full-time) in customer service, sales, store support, freight and merchandising are now available at the home improvement retail corporation in preparation for its busy spring season.

“Growth opportunities at The Home Depot make this more than just a seasonal job – 90% of store leadership started as hourly associates. Additionally, jobseekers will find upskilling programs that teach and expose them to new skills so they can master their current roles and prepare for future ones,” the press release read.

Job openings vary by location. You can apply at Home Depot’s website.

A Virtual Spring Career Day event, hosted by Home Depot, is also taking place on Thursday, March 16, for those who want to learn about the local openings, the company’s jobs, culture and benefits.