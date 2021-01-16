Holiday weekend brings high surf advisory

SAN DIEGO — Unseasonably warm weather during a January heat wave drew crowds to San Diego beaches Saturday.

Sets up to 10 feet were expected in La Jolla and southward beginning late Saturday afternoon. A high surf advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Tuesday for San Diego’s coastline.

Before the big swell, Caitlin Frain was taking a shot at surf lessons.

“I’m not scared,” said Frain, a Riverside resident who was getting ready to celebrate her 3-year anniversary with her boyfriend on the water.

“I can see myself surfing, catching my first wave. I think it’ll be a different story when we actually get on the water,” Frain said.

Over in Encinitas, the warm weather and long Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend had San Diegans flocking to Moonlight State Beach.

Encinitas lifeguards said they ramped up staffing to account for the spike in beachgoers over the holiday weekend.