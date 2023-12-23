SAN DIEGO — The holiday travel season is in full swing as San Diegans head out of town for Christmas.

The Saturday before Christmas and next Saturday are expected to be the busiest days of the holiday season, with 80,000 people traveling through the airport each day. So if you happen to be one of the many people traveling during that time — plan ahead.

The San Diego International Airport expects to see more than 700,000 people arriving and departing during the holiday travel week.

Saturday, Dec. 23, and Dec. 30 are expected to be the busiest travel days of the holiday week. The airport anticipates approximately 80,000 people will travel through San Diego each day.

On Saturday, Josh Corerra was one them. “I was here a couple of hours early just for anticipation for the traffic, I figured traffic would be really bad.”

That was the right move.

Airport officials are urging passengers to plan ahead before heading to the airport.

They say first to be sure to check your flight status, arrive early, and to make parking reservations or get dropped off.

Aubrey Reece is grateful for a smooth journey from Chicago to San Diego to visit family.

These travelers may have beat the rush this time around for Christmas. But for the New Year’s Eve holiday, airport officials say the key is to plan ahead.