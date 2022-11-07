UPSP says the deadline for shipping holiday mail to loved ones stationed overseas is approaching. (Adobe Stock Photo)

SAN DIEOG — The deadline for shipping holiday mail to loved ones stationed overseas is approaching, said the United States Postal Service.

In order to ensure packages, cards and other sentiments arrive by Dec. 25, USPS recommends sending holiday mail no later than the dates listed below for specific Army (APO), Fleet (FPO) and Diplomatic (DPO) Post Office addresses overseas.

(Mailing information proved by USPS)

Discounted postage rates are being offered on large Priority Mail Flat Rate Boxes for mail sent to APO, FPO, and DPO addresses and Priority Mail Flat Rate Boxes are available at no cost.

A free USPS Military Care Kit is also available that contains six assorted Flat Rate Boxes with an “America Supports You” message, Priority Mail tape and address labels and six customs forms, USPS said.

A guideline for packing, addressing and shipping items to U.S. troops can be found here.

More than 10.1 million pounds of mail is expected to be processed for military and diplomatic members serving abroad this holiday season, according to USPS.