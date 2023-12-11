SAN DIEGO — The clock is ticking to get your holiday packages shipped in time for Christmas arrival. The United States Postal Service (USPS) deadline for ground shipping for domestic is Dec. 16.

“People are shipping East Coast, West Coast, locally,” said Karl Domond, who owns a Postal Annex in Bankers Hill.

Domond says the busiest time of year for him is the week before Christmas.

“It’s going to be busy next week,” he said.

Around the country, the week leading up to Christmas is a hustle at post offices and shipping stores alike. Last year, the Postal Service processed close to 12 billion pieces of mail and packages during the holiday season.

“I’m going to make Christmas cards,” Marilynn Johnson said.

She sends her handmade cards to her family in the Midwest and Europe. To send a stack of them, it costs her about $30.

The deadline with FedEx and United Parcel Service (UPS) to get a package delivered by Christmas is Dec. 21 and that will cost the most to send.