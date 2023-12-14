SAN DIEGO — Need a dose of joy? The San Diego area has plenty to showcase during the holiday season with creative decorations.

FOX 5 compiled a list of seven locations to see holiday lights in the month of December:

SOUTH BAY

Chula Vista: Christmas Circle at Whitney St. and Mankato St. from 5- 10 p.m. nightly

Christmas Circle

SAN DIEGO

Clairemont: Clairemont Christmas Park at Lana Dr. and Jamar Dr. off Mt. Abernathy Ave. (circular street)

Clairemont Christmas Park

Scripps Ranch: Merry-tage Court in Stonebridge Parkway and Merritage Ct.

Merry-tage Court

EAST COUNTY

El Cajon: Jingle Bell Hill at Solomon Ave. and Pegeen Pl. from 5:30- 9 p.m. weekly and 5:30- 11 p.m. on the weekends

Jingle Bell Hill

Santee: Starlight Circle at Tomel Ct. from 5:30- 10 p.m. nightly

NORTH COUNTY

Poway: Candy Cane Lane at Hickory St. and Hickory Ct., as well as 12659 Butterwood Ct. and Rockrose Ct. from 5- 9 p.m. nightly

Candy Cane Lane

Rancho Peñasquitos: Christmas Card Lane at Oviedo St. off Black Mountain Rd. from 5:45- 9 p.m. nightly

Christmas Card Lane

FOX 5’s Kaitlen Daigle contributed to this story.