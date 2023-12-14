SAN DIEGO — Need a dose of joy? The San Diego area has plenty to showcase during the holiday season with creative decorations.
FOX 5 compiled a list of seven locations to see holiday lights in the month of December:
SOUTH BAY
- Chula Vista: Christmas Circle at Whitney St. and Mankato St. from 5- 10 p.m. nightly
SAN DIEGO
- Clairemont: Clairemont Christmas Park at Lana Dr. and Jamar Dr. off Mt. Abernathy Ave. (circular street)
- Scripps Ranch: Merry-tage Court in Stonebridge Parkway and Merritage Ct.
EAST COUNTY
- El Cajon: Jingle Bell Hill at Solomon Ave. and Pegeen Pl. from 5:30- 9 p.m. weekly and 5:30- 11 p.m. on the weekends
- Santee: Starlight Circle at Tomel Ct. from 5:30- 10 p.m. nightly
NORTH COUNTY
- Poway: Candy Cane Lane at Hickory St. and Hickory Ct., as well as 12659 Butterwood Ct. and Rockrose Ct. from 5- 9 p.m. nightly
- Rancho Peñasquitos: Christmas Card Lane at Oviedo St. off Black Mountain Rd. from 5:45- 9 p.m. nightly
FOX 5’s Kaitlen Daigle contributed to this story.