SAN DIEGO — Need a dose of joy? The San Diego area has plenty to showcase during the holiday season with creative decorations.

FOX 5 compiled a list of seven locations to see holiday lights in the month of December:

SOUTH BAY

  • Chula Vista: Christmas Circle at Whitney St. and Mankato St. from 5- 10 p.m. nightly
SAN DIEGO

  • Clairemont: Clairemont Christmas Park at Lana Dr. and Jamar Dr. off Mt. Abernathy Ave. (circular street)
  • Scripps Ranch: Merry-tage Court in Stonebridge Parkway and Merritage Ct.
EAST COUNTY

  • El Cajon: Jingle Bell Hill at Solomon Ave. and Pegeen Pl. from 5:30- 9 p.m. weekly and 5:30- 11 p.m. on the weekends
NORTH COUNTY

  • Poway: Candy Cane Lane at Hickory St. and Hickory Ct., as well as 12659 Butterwood Ct. and Rockrose Ct. from 5- 9 p.m. nightly
  • Rancho Peñasquitos: Christmas Card Lane at Oviedo St. off Black Mountain Rd. from 5:45- 9 p.m. nightly
FOX 5’s Kaitlen Daigle contributed to this story.