‘Holiday Express’ takes the rails in North County

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) – The North County Transit District continued a cherished holiday tradition Saturday with a 2020 twist as its Coaster Holiday Express event goes virtual.

At 10 a.m., NCTD broadcasted Santa and his merry carolers from the Coaster train via Zoom.

“This year has changed much of our daily lives and practices,” said Tony Kranz, NCTD Board Chair and City of Encinitas Councilman. “Still, while NCTD remained focused in 2020 on delivering safe, essential transit services to our customers, it was of paramount importance for us to be able to deliver on our annual tradition and bring holiday cheer to families at the end of such a challenging year.”

The Holiday Express traditionally takes passengers on a 65-minute non- stop round-trip tour down the coast, but this year’s Holiday Express was 100% virtual and could be seen from the comfort of living rooms from anywhere in the world.

Santa and his carolers hosted an hour of fun with classic holiday songs, tales from the North Pole and live readings of children’s wish lists, which were emailed to him in true 2020 virtual style.