Holiday drive helps save abused, neglected animals

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society is asking for help from San Diegans to meet their fundraising goal to help abused and neglected animals.

SDHS Holiday Drive to Save Lives is matching donations this holiday season until Dec. 31.

“We have our largest matching gift ever for our holiday drive to save lives here at the San Diego Humane Society,” said Brian Daugherty, chief of Philanthropy and Communications for San Diego Humane Society.

Daugherty says for those who are in the giving spirit this holiday season, this month is the perfect time to double a donation.

“$500,000 is going to be matched dollar for dollar from the Resource Partners Foundation,” Daugherty said. “All of that is going to allow us to provide life saving services to over 40,000 animals this year.”

SDHS takes in hundreds of animals throughout the year. Right now, they have 1,000 animals in care for companionship.

“When you walk through the shelter, you can see there a lot of animals in there that other shelters wouldn’t take,” Daugherty said. “We are going to work with them, we are going to do the best we can to ensure they get a second shot, third shot, fourth shot however many shots its takes – we are generally going to keep trying on that.”

One of those animals is Shaka, a 9-year-old pit bull mix who has been surrendered three times. Shaka is available for adoption and is waiting for her forever home. In the meantime, Daugherty says they are going to continue to care for her until then.

“Over 50% of our budget, just over, has come from philanthropy for the past couple of years,” Daugherty said. “Without, we can’t do what we do.”

For those who would like to donate, volunteer or learn more about the SDHS, visit their website.