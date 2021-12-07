Holiday Bowl Parade to make comeback in San Diego

A shot of the Holiday Bowl Parade in San Diego on Dec. 31, 2018.

SAN DIEGO — America’s largest balloon parade will return to San Diego later this month.

Gigantic balloons, marching bands and floats will descend upon Harbor Drive for the Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade on Dec. 28.

More than 100,000 people are expected to make their way to the North Embarcadero to watch the event, which starts at 10 a.m.

San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove will serve as the parade’s grand marshal.

The parade will start at the County Administration Building before heading south to Harbor Drive.

The event is held as a kickoff to the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, which will be played at Petco Park at 5 p.m. UCLA will face North Carolina State the 43rd annual game. It will be the first football game to be played at the stadium in East Village.