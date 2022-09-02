VISTA, Calif. — Authorities arrested a 63-year-old man suspected of running off after his car crashed into a bus stop in Vista, injuring another man, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday.

The collision happened shortly after 1 p.m. Friday when the driver’s Infinity sedan jumped a curb in a parking lot near a Wells Fargo bank, then went down an embankment, hitting a bus stop near North Santa Fe Avenue and Civic Center Drive, the department said in a news release. A 66-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

When deputies arrived, they couldn’t find the driver. A short while later, they located J Reyes Lozano Cortes and arrested him. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on a felony hit-and-run charge. Authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

The department’s Vista traffic division is investigating.

