Hit-and-run driver sought in crash that injured National City police officer

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – A National City police officer was hospitalized Tuesday night after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while trying to get into his parked vehicle.

The uniformed officer sustained undisclosed injuries in the incident which took place just after 7 p.m. in the 700 block of National City Boulevard. Witnesses and video surveillance show that the vehicle fled the scene and continued traveling southbound before turning onto W. 8th Street and later northbound Interstate 5, National City police Sgt. Kenneth Springer said in a release.

The vehicle is described as a white-colored, four-door 2016-2020 Honda Civic with damage to the mirror on the passenger side door from the crash, Springer said. It also is believed to have rear tinted windows and silver rims with a black front right rim.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the National City Police Department’s communications center at 619-336-4468.