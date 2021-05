SAN DIEGO — Police say a hit-and-run driver crashed into a fire hydrant in Mission Valley early Friday.

It happened at the corner of Friars Road and Northside Drive. Video from Onscene.TV showed the sheared hydrant shooting water high into the sky.

The water from the fire hydrant quickly flooded two lanes of the road, according to San Diego police.

