Hit-and-run crash sends pedestrian to hospital

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after she was struck by a vehicle near the Lincoln Park area Sunday night, authorities said.

The woman was hit near Imperial Avenue and Euclid Avenue around 9:07 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Police said they believe the vehicle that struck the woman was a white Chevrolet Impala. A suspect description was not immediately available.

The crash was under investigation as a felony hit-and-run, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.